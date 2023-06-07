The official trailer of Rafuchakkar is finally out! Starring Maniesh Paul, Priya Bapat, Aksha Pardasany and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles, the show revolves around a conman, who is an expert in looting rich people. The heist drama is all set to release on JioCinema from June 15. Rafuchakkar Teaser Out: Maniesh Paul Displays Masterful Disguises in his OTT Debut (Watch Video).

Watch Rafuchakkar Trailer:

