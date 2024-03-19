Actor Ram Kapoor, known for his roles in Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, recently met CID's ACP Pradyuman, Shivaji Satam. Sharing their joyous encounter on Instagram, Ram expressed his delight, captioning, "Met a legend today @shivaaji_satam. Wonderful to see you, sir, keep smiling that 1000-watt smile always." The shared photo depicts the two beaming with happiness. Both actors are highly popular on television and have also graced the big screen with their presence. Prachi Desai Makes Fans Nostalgic As She Reunites With Her ‘Kasamh Se’ Co-Star Ram Kapoor; Actor Says 'Still Looking Like the Little Baby I Knew 18 Years Ago’ (See Pic)

Ram Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)