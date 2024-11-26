Former five-time UFC Champion Conor McGregor has opened up about his ordeal after losing a civil assault case against Nikita Hand, where a Dublin court awarded the latter USD 259,149.36 in damages from the MMA star. McGregor took to the social media platform 'X' and confirmed that the MMA fighter plans to appeal against his decision, and wants to move on from this episode. MMA Star Conor McGregor Says Sexual Assault Claim Is ‘Full Blown Lie Among Many Lies.

Conor McGregor Opens Up

People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me. As much as I… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 25, 2024

