Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has opened up about former champion Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon in a presser after UFC 310. White stated that McGregor could return by next year if the professional mixed martial artist wishes to make a comeback. McGregor last fought in UFC against Dustin Poirier in 2021, and was due to return to action in 2023 against Michael Chandler, but withdrew following an injury. UFC 310 Results: Alexandre Pantoja Defends Flyweight Title, Defeats Kai Asakura in Second Round Via Submission (Watch Videos).TheNotoriousMMA

Dana White Speaks About Potential Conor McGregor Return

Dana White gives his first comment on Conor McGregor and the ruling of his civil case in Ireland and says "if he does fight it will be some time next year." pic.twitter.com/nrlhrJgpfT — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 8, 2024

