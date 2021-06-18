Rupali Ganguly who once played Monisha in one of the iconic shows on Indian TV Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is demanding a reunion episode of the sitcom. She shared a fan-made edit on Instagram and poured her heart out. Currently, Ganguly plays the role of Anupamaa in the hit serial of the same name.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

