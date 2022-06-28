Amruta Subhash is essaying the character Suman in the upcoming show Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd. Her character is seen trying to become financially independent by setting up ‘achaar’ business. Suman is ready to face all hardships in order to win her kids back from ex-husband Dilip (Anup Soni). The upcoming ZEE5 show promises to be a heartwarming and inspiring tale and it is set to be premiered on July 8.

Watch The Trailer Of Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)