MX Player's Sanak - Ek Junoon's trailer is out! The series stars Rohit Bose Roy, Aindrita Ray in key roles. The story of the drama revolves around a couple who relocate to Mumbai with a dream, but ultimately pay a huge price to survive. The trailer of the show looks intriguing and will stream from October 16 on the OTT platform.

Watch Video:

