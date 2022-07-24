She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just debuted a new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con and it looks like a ton of fun. Featuring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walter's the trailer sees her getting used to being a Hulk alongside Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. The series will also see the return of Benedict Wong as Wong, and with a huge surprise at the end it also featured the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on August 17, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. She-Hulk Attorney at Law: Know More About Tatiana Maslany's Superhero Set to Debut in Her Own Marvel Disney+ Series!

Watch The Trailer:

