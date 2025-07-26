WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) paid a tribute to Hulk Hogan on the Friday Night SmackDown episode of June 25, after the wrestling legend passed away a day ago. The world of professional wrestling was rocked with the news of Hulk Hogan's death, with reports stating that he suffered a cardiac arrest, leading to his demise at his home in Florida. WWE honoured the Hall of Famer and former champion with a 10-bell salute on SmackDown. All the superstars, commentators and other members of the show, the likes of which included Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Jacob Fatu and legends like Ted Dibiase, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Sgt Slaughter, among others, came out and observed silence as the bell was rung 10 times at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Triple H, the WWE CCO (Chief Content Officer), delivered a speech honouring Hulk Hogan, "The truth is, he captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe. We would not be standing here right now all of us together if it was not for him," he said. Hulk Hogan Dies: A Look at Wrestling Legend’s Achievements As He Passes Away at 71.

Hulk Hogan Dies: WWE Pays Tribute to Hall of Famer on SmackDown

Tonight, WWE remembers the legendary Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute. pic.twitter.com/66vGLZv7bH — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

