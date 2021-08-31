Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. She keeps on posting stunning pictures on photo-sharing app to keep her fans hooked. Recently, on Tuesday (August 31), the actress took to Instagram and shared a few sexy pictures in a perfectly black beaded bodysuit. Clicked by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani, she captioned the post, "With some stories, you really can't rush things. And it's often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is."

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)