Mudasir Zafar, who recently was seen in Disney+Hotstar Originals’ Shoorveer has now made a big announcement on social media. She has posted a picture declaring his marriage Saroosh Zargar. Saroosh looks beautiful in a peach zari work dress and simple jewellery while Mudasir is seen complementing his new bride well in a while kurta suit. Netizens and his fans have been dropping congratulatory messages on his post. 'SHOORVEER' STREAMING ON DISNEY PLUS HOTSTAR... The Journey of an Elite Task Force That ... - Latest Tweet by Taran Adarsh.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mudasir Zafar (@muddassir_zafar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)