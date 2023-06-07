Soundarya Sharma is an inspiration when it comes to fashion and fitness. The beauty has dropped some sexy pictures straight from the gym in which she is seen flaunting her toned abs. The Bigg Boss 16 star shells out major fitness vibes in these selfies. While sharing the pics on Instagram this fitness enthusiast captioned the post as, “5% pleasure, 15% pain, 30% concentrated power of will, 10% luck, 20% skill, 20% Sheer hard work & grill”. Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot as She Flaunts an Incredibly Toned Physique in a Multi-Coloured Bikini While Chilling At Miami Beach! (View Pics & Video).

Soundarya Sharma’s Gym Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Sharma (@iamsoundaryasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)