According to Variety, JJ Abrams is set to executive produce a series based on Speed Racer. The series will reportedly be written by Ron Fitzgerald and Hiram Martinez and is being developed for Apple TV+. The series is based on a Speed Racer and his extremely powerful car, as they partake in races. Speed Racer Live-Action Series With JJ Abrams in Works at Apple.

Check Out The Source Below:

A live-action ‘SPEED RACER’ series is in the works at Apple TV+ with J.J. Abrams set to exec produce. (Source: https://t.co/dXi8HMMCcT) pic.twitter.com/oZ0LA7tcxx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)