Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored and happening couples in Telly Town. The two are active on social media and keep sharing how much they love each other. Now, it is Karan’s birthday today and his ladylove Tejasswi took to social media to pen a beautiful message for him. She shared a picture of the two of them with a caption that read: ‘Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only ️ sunny @kkundrra’. Tejasswi Prakash Turns into a Rockstar as She Performs to Her Marathi Song 'Tuzha Naad Lagala' from Mann Kasturi Re (Watch Video).

Check out her post below:

