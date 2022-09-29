Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 15, recently confirmed that they have called it quits. Now amidst their breakup news, the two today shared the first look poster of their upcoming music video titled "Tere Bin". Yes, ex-flames have collaborated for a song. Cool, isn't it? Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer Call It Quits, Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Break Up Due to Compatibility Issues.

"Tere Bin" Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ieshaan Sehgaal (@ieshaan_sehgaal)

