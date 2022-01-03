Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture is all set to see Karan Johar and Kajol gracing the quiz show on the coming weekend. In its final week, the show will surely serve laughs and nostalgia. Now, ahead of the episode, KJO teased fans with a BTS clip from the sets and it sees Ranveer, Kajol, and him having a blast. Kajol, Karan also are seen rehearsing to Bole Chudiyan. We can't wait for this one.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)