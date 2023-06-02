Elliot Page in his memoir Pageboy revealed that he was dating Fantastic Four actress Kate Mara while she was dating Max Minghella. He said that after he had his heart broken, he fell for Mara, and that Max was also open and supportive of her exploring her feelings for Page. Elliot and Kate are still close and will be seen at a book event together in June as well.

Elliot Page reveals he had a secret relationship with Kate Mara, who was dating Max Minghella at the time: "The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara. She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella."

