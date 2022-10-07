The Idol is one of the most awaited series and features some recognizable faces from the music and film world. The series will star The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and BLACKPINK’s Jennie among other famed names. Joseph Epstein has co-written the script with Tesfaye, and Euphoria director Sam Levinson served as co–executive producer alongside Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert. The series is all set to premiere on HBO Max in 2023 and the channel shared an official teaser on its YouTube channel. Velma Teaser: Mindy Kaling Is Super Impressive as Velma in This First Glimpse of HBO Max’s Animated Series (Watch Video).

