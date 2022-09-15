The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show has kickstarted and many celebrities are in the pipeline to grace the sets of the show. Now, Anubhav Sinha, Ratna Sinha, and the cast of their film, such as Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, and Kavya Thapar, graced the sets to promote their upcoming movie Middle Class Love. The Kapil Sharma Show: Gaurav Dubey All Geared Up To Enact the Mother-in-Law of Kapil Sharma – Roopmati!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)