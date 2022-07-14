HBO's The Last of Us has just wrapped up its production and many fans have been wondering exactly when the show is set to premiere. With an extremely long production period and the casting announcements of Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson joining the series as well, it's aiming for an early 2023 release. The Last of Us will also star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead. The Last of Us First Look Revealed! Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s Post-Apocalyptic Thriller To Release in 2023 (View Pics).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

HBO’s ‘THE LAST OF US’ series will release in early 2023. (Source: https://t.co/uddfSndb3z) pic.twitter.com/nm5szU3WUY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2022

