The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is all set to return with season four. The popular series starring Rachel Brosnahan is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 18. As per reports, two episodes would debut each week for four weeks.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4 Premiere Date

#MrsMaisel is back with a new season on Amazon Prime, February 18th. pic.twitter.com/SJ4lkR8m92 — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) February 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)