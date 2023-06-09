Sometime back, Kajol surprised one and all by revealing she's quitting social media. "Facing one of the toughest trails of my life," she said. However, fans were convinced that it was a publicity gimmick for her new project. And now, the actress has dropped deets of her show The Trial online. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, which happens to be remake of The Good Wife. The trailer of the series will drop on June 12. Excited? Kajol Takes Break From Social Media; The Good Wife Actress Archives All Pictures on Insta.

The Trial on Disney+ Hotstar:

