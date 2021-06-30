The trailer of Toofan is finally here. Farhan Akhtar plays Aziz Ali, a street fighter from Dongri, Mumbai who scales up to be a great boxer but then things go horribly wrong. Mrunal Thakur plays the love who inspires him to be boxer Ali rather than gangster Ali while Paresh Rawal as a coach guided him to many laurels. Toofan will stream on Amazon Prime on July 16. This movie makes us wish theatres were open and we could see it on the big screen. Some movies deserve it.

