Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise led to a shockwave in the film fraternity. However, it was Shehnaaz Gill, Sid's rumoured girlfriend, who was badly affected after his death. Now, after a few months, the singer-actress has released a tribute song for Sidharth that will surely make you sob. The video sees SidNaaz's many moments spent inside Bigg Boss 13 house and more. The glimpses in the clip where Shehnaaz is lonely and cries will give you goosebumps. Have a look.

Watch Tu Yaheen Hai Song:

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

