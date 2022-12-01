Sylvester Stallone's new crime drama Tulsa King has been renewed for a second season. That's not all though, the series premiere for the show was apparently the highest-rated series debut of the year according to Nielsen's ratings which beat out the likes of House of the Dragon. Looks like Stallone isn't just the king of Tulsa, but of television as well.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘TULSA KING’ has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+ The series premiere was cable’s highest-rated series debut this year, beating ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’, according to Nielsen. pic.twitter.com/6QPyafrycC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)