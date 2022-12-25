TV actress, Tunisha Sharma's death has sent shockwaves in the industry. Reportedly, she hung herself, however her co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested on charge of suicide abetment. Now, TV star Sara Khan has penned a long note on social media mourning Tunisha's death along with emphasising how 'mental health' should be the talk of the hour. As per reports, Sharma's FIR claimed she was in depression. Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan Sent to 4-Day Police Custody by Vasai Court in Mumbai.

Sara Khan Mourns Tunisha Sharma's Death:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)