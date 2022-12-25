In a recent development on Tunisha Sharma suicide case, the actress' Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan who was arrested by cops recently is now sent to 4-Day police custody ordered by the Vasai court. The late actress' mother initially filed the complaint. Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Late Actress’ Ali Baba Co-Star Sheezan Khan Arrested by Cops in Abetment to Suicide Charges.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case: Tunisha Sharma's co-star & accused Sheezan Khan sent to 4-day police custody by Vasai court in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0y55NcQ2LC — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

