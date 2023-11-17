While it might be unconventional for the audience, presenting herself with unique and often unconventional ideas is normal for Urfi Javed. Recently, she made headlines with her latest picture, where she used a human prop to cover her chest. To reveal the identity of whose leg it was, she shared a behind-the-scenes video. It was discovered that she used a team member's leg, clad in blue leggings and block heels, as the prop for this particular shot. Uorfi Javed Shows Ample Skin As She Covers Her Assets With Pink Shells Paired With Sexy Innerwear (Watch Video).

Check Out Urgi Javed's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

