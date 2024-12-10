Google has made a breakthrough in quantum computing with the launch of its new chip, “Willow”. Announced by Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, on December 9, 2024, Willow will help to reduce errors exponentially as quantum systems scale up using more qubits. The breakthrough tackles a 30-year challenge in the field. During benchmark tests, Willow solved a computation in under five minutes. Pichai called Willow an important step toward building a useful quantum computer with practical applications in areas like drug discovery, fusion energy, battery design, and more. Elon Musk reacted and said, "Wow." Sam Altman said, “big congrats!!” Google Announces Partnership With NCERT To Launch Multiple YouTube Channels for Grades 1 to 12.

Sundar Pichai Introduces Quantum Computing Chip ‘Willow’

Elon Musk Says ‘Wow’

Sam Altman Says, ‘Big Congrats!!’

