Google has made a breakthrough in quantum computing with the launch of its new chip, “Willow”. Announced by Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, on December 9, 2024, Willow will help to reduce errors exponentially as quantum systems scale up using more qubits. The breakthrough tackles a 30-year challenge in the field. During benchmark tests, Willow solved a computation in under five minutes. Pichai called Willow an important step toward building a useful quantum computer with practical applications in areas like drug discovery, fusion energy, battery design, and more. Elon Musk reacted and said, "Wow." Sam Altman said, “big congrats!!” Google Announces Partnership With NCERT To Launch Multiple YouTube Channels for Grades 1 to 12.

Sundar Pichai Introduces Quantum Computing Chip ‘Willow’

Introducing Willow, our new state-of-the-art quantum computing chip with a breakthrough that can reduce errors exponentially as we scale up using more qubits, cracking a 30-year challenge in the field. In benchmark tests, Willow solved a standard computation in <5 mins that would… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 9, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘Wow’

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2024

Sam Altman Says, ‘Big Congrats!!’

