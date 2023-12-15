Yu Yu Hakusho is the action fantasy adventure that premiered on Netflix on December 14. Starring Takumi Kitamura, Shuhei Uesugi, Jun Shison and Kanata Hongō, this series is a live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s Japanese manga series of the same name. Critics have shared their reviews on this newly released series. While some found the adaptation an excellent watch, a few others felt that the special effects were unconvincing. Check out some of the reviews below: Yu Yu Hakusho Teaser: After One Piece, Netflix Gives the First Glimpse Takumi Kitamura, Jun Shison and Kanata Hongo’s New Live-Action Adaptation of the Legendary Manga Series (Watch Video).

Yu Yu Hakusho On Netflix

YU YU HAKUSHO IS NOW STREAMING 👹 pic.twitter.com/JIT5yz10MS — Netflix (@netflix) December 15, 2023

Koimoi – The show is lucky to have an actor like Takumi Kitamura who is, of course, the center of attention in this show. The directing feels sloppy at times, as there is very little regard for the quality of the framing during the scenes, and the visual palette feels washed out as it is normally seemed in Japanese media.

GameRant – Some of the VFX remains unconvincing, but CGI is far from the only string to the show's bow. Stunt performers fly through the air on wires or contort themselves across the ground at breakneck speeds. The compelling battles typically end with a flashy effect, but everything leading up to the fighting game special move cutscene works.

Collider – All in all, the first season of Yu Yu Hakusho feels like dipping your toe into an incredibly inviting pool on a hot day. With some unique concepts – the bureaucracy of the afterlife definitely deserves more exploring – as well as excellent fights and characters that you want to care about but don’t know enough to get fully invested in, the series has its work cut out if it gets renewed.

