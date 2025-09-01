A video showing a Japanese tourist being fined for not wearing a helmet in Gurugram has gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows one of the two Japanese nationals allegedly paying a fine of INR 1000 in cash. The incident came to light after the Japanese tourist uploaded the video of the alleged incident on Instagram. "1000 fine for not wearing a helmet," the caption read. The viral clip shows the man riding as a pillion as the scooter is being driven by a woman. "We got stopped because we don't have helmet," the man, identified as "Kaito" on his Instagram handle, is heard saying. As the video moves further, one of the cops comes up and tells the man that they would have to pay INR 1000 as a "fine" for not wearing a helmet. The cops then ask them to pay cash. "Can you pay here or [do you want to pay] in court?" the cop says. The Japanese man replies, "Can I use a Visa or touch?" Responding to the tourist, the cop says they do not have a facility for online payment. In the end, the video shows cops accepting INR 1000 cash and asking the Japanese tourist to leave without giving them any receipt for the traffic violation. Responding to the viral video, Gurugram police said that the matter has been forwarded to the concerned authority for necessary action. Gurugram Man Finds Plastic Glove Inside Sandwich Ordered on Zomato From ‘Salad Days’, Customer’s Post Prompts Apologies and Investigation by Both Platform and Restaurant.

Japanese National 'Fined' for Not Wearing Helmet in Gurugram

Gurugram Police Respond After Video Goes Viral

This matter has been forwarded to concerned authority for necessary action. — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) September 1, 2025

