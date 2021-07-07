Zack Snyder shares a picture of the cast of Army of Thieves which is a prequel to his Army Of The Dead. AOT is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer who will reprise his role from the Snyder flick.

Meet the Army of Thieves. 💰🔐💰🔐 The action-packed prequel to Army of the Dead, directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is coming soon to Netflix. #ArmyOfThieves pic.twitter.com/hwCNYmbLwC — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 7, 2021

