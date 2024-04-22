Atif Aslam has fans worldwide and a viral video from his recent concert in Dhaka is sure to leave his admirers amazed. The video depicts an emotional female fan embracing the Pakistani singer onstage during the performance. Atif handles the situation calmly, gently attempting to disengage. The young fan, who also interacts with the singer, proceeds to kiss his hand before being escorted back to the crowd by show organisers. Atif Aslam Pauses Concert Mid-way as Fans Throw Money at Him, Says Donate It, Don't Show Disrespect (Watch Video).

Atif Aslam In Dhaka

A crazy Bangladeshi fan gets emotional at Atif Aslam's last night show in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/U6ZewXfKZp — Nznn Ahmed (@na_nznn) April 20, 2024

