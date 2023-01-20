Yale University will now allow students suffering with mental health issues to take medical leaves of absence instead of being forced to withdraw from classes.



Impacted students can return “when they feel ready,” Dean Pericles Lewis announced in an email to students. pic.twitter.com/8RvtneDJIY— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2023

