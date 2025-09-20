Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, 52, who popularised regional music across India, tragically passed away in Singapore following a scuba diving mishap. A viral video has surfaced showing the singer in his final moments, adjusting his life jacket before leaping into the sea for what appeared to be a routine swim. According to reports, Garg fell ill shortly after entering the water. Despite being rescued and rushed to an intensive care unit, doctors were unable to save him. The singer was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival on Saturday, making the loss even more poignant for fans who had eagerly awaited his performance. The heartbreaking clip has left the music fraternity and fans across the nation in deep shock and grief. Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains to Reach Guwahati by Saturday Night, Public Tribute at Sarusajai, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Video Shows Final Moments of Zubeen Garg

EXCLUSIVE: Last video of Zubeen Garg swimming in Singapore during the cruise party. He first jumped into the sea to swim wearing a life jacket. He later came back to the yacht and remove the life jacket and went back to swim. That is when he suffered from seizures & passed… pic.twitter.com/eTKUPfGhXZ — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) September 19, 2025

Zubeen Garg’s Body To Reach Assam by Tomorrow Morning

BREAKING: Zubeen Garg will reach Assam by tomorrow morning. First, he will reach Delhi later tonight. Tomorrow at 06:00-07:00 AM, he will be first brought to his Kahilipara residence, for his family to see him for the last time. Then, he will be taken to Sarusajai Stadium for… — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) September 20, 2025

