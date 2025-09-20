Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, 52, who popularised regional music across India, tragically passed away in Singapore following a scuba diving mishap. A viral video has surfaced showing the singer in his final moments, adjusting his life jacket before leaping into the sea for what appeared to be a routine swim. According to reports, Garg fell ill shortly after entering the water. Despite being rescued and rushed to an intensive care unit, doctors were unable to save him. The singer was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival on Saturday, making the loss even more poignant for fans who had eagerly awaited his performance. The heartbreaking clip has left the music fraternity and fans across the nation in deep shock and grief. Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains to Reach Guwahati by Saturday Night, Public Tribute at Sarusajai, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Video Shows Final Moments of Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg’s Body To Reach Assam by Tomorrow Morning

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

