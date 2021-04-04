Assam: A King Cobra was rescued at a tea estate in Nagaon

Assam: A King Cobra was rescued at a tea estate in Nagaon yesterday "We rescued a16-feet-long King Cobra and later release it into the forest area. It weighed around 20 kgs," said an Animal rescuer pic.twitter.com/JdqnFKFkQW — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

