In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl allegedly tied and left in the scorching heat by her mother for not doing the homework. Incident took place in the Karawal nagar area of Northeast Delhi on Wednesday, June 08, 2022. After the video of girl child surfaced on social media, The Delhi Police then made all possible efforts to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The family of the child has been identified and appropriate action initiated. Further details awaited.

After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, all possible efforts were made by Delhi Police to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The family of the child has been identified and appropriate action initiated.#DelhiPoliceCares — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 8, 2022

