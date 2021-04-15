Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India, the Government has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. Next date to be decided later: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

