Punjab Promotes Students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 Without Examination, Decision on PSEB Class 12 Exams Later

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announces that all students of class 5, 8 & 10 be promoted to next class, without taking any examination. A decision on Class 12 PSEB exams, which have already been postponed, to be taken later based on the emerging situation: Punjab CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)