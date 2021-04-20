SSC CHSL Exam Postponed Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases, New Dates for Examination to be Announced Later

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates.@ssc_official__ pic.twitter.com/pvCqfklldR — staff selection commission of India (@ssc_official__) April 19, 2021

