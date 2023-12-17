Thoothukudi district collector has declared holiday in schools and colleges on December 18 amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2-3 days. As per IMD Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Toothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu while heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in These Districts Till December 19, Check Details.

Thoothukudi School Holiday

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Trees uprooted, vehicles damaged in Thoothukudi following heavy rainfall and strong winds here. Thoothukudi District Collector declared a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow, December 18, due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/LAsEqL6mbU — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

