Uttar Pradesh Govt Postpones UPTET 2020 Till Further Orders Amid COVID-19 Spike:

Uttar Pradesh government postpones Utttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) till further orders, in view of surge in COVID-19 cases pic.twitter.com/hicO83YPAx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2021

