EasyLottery is India's first digital lottery operated by the Meghalaya government. The EasyLottery result of Wednesday, May 21, will be declared online at easylottery.in. The draw takes place at 12:15 PM and live streaming is available on the YouTube channel of EasyLottery. According to EasyLottery's website, easylottery.in is a government-approved lottery distribution portal that allows a safe, secure and transparent lottery. Are you looking for the EasyLottery result today? Visit easylottery.in to access the Easy Lottery result chart or watch live streaming below. One can also click here and watch. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

