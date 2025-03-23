The Kerala State Akshaya AK-694 Lottery Result will be announced today, Sunday, March 23, at 3 PM. Stay tuned for live updates and winner details. Kerala’s lottery system conducts multiple draws weekly, including Win Win, Sthree Shakti, Fifty Fifty, Karunya Plus, and Nirmal. Tickets are widely available across the state, ensuring broad participation. The Akshaya AK-694 lottery offers a grand prize of INR 70 lakh, along with several other significant cash rewards.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)