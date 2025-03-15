The Kerala State Karunya-Plus KR-697 Lottery results will be declared on March 15, 2025, at 3 PM, with live streaming starting simultaneously. The official result announcement will follow at 4 PM. Stay updated to check the list of winners and verify results online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For previous results and detailed lottery charts, refer to the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live

