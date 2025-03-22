The Kerala State Karunya-Plus KR-698 Lottery results will be announced on March 22, 2025, at 3 PM, with live updates starting at the same time. The official declaration will take place at 4 PM. Stay tuned to check the complete list of winners and verify results online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For past results and detailed lottery charts, visit the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)