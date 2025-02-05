The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery will be announced today, February 5, at 1 PM. Players who purchased tickets for the Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery can watch the live stream here to find out the winners. Nagaland State Lotteries also hosts a variety of other lotteries, including Dear Godavari, Dear Finch, Dear Dwarka, and Dear Toucan.

Dear Indus Wednesday Lottery Result

