The Nagaland state lottery results for the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery will be announced today, April 20, at 8:00 p.m. Lottery players who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Toucan Sunday weekly lottery of Nagaland State Lotteries can watch the results here as the winners' names are declared. Participants can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery at www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com. Announced from Nagaland's Kohima, Dear Lottery is an offline paper-based lottery run by the Nagaland State Lotteries. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 20, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Toucan Sunday Lottery Result

