The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery of today, May 25, will be announced from 1 PM onwards. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery is INR one crore. The results of the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery are announced from Kohima in Nagaland. While lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, Dear Lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

