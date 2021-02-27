Pune Reports 1,505 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours:

Maharashtra: Pune reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 1,087 recoveries, and 13 deaths today, as per Pune Zilha Parishad Total cases: 4,06,453 Total recoveries: 3,87,527 Active cases: 9,860 Death toll: 9,235 pic.twitter.com/RowQv88dGU — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

